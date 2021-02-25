Outriders demo: join us as we play through live!

Outriders is gearing up for its official release on April 1 2021. We look into what we know so far and get ourselves hyped for the playable demo that goes live February 2 at 4 AM AEDT.

Outriders is picking up steam ahead of its release. The cooperative third-person role-playing game takes place in a stunningly dark sci-fi universe that is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. It looks like a sweet combination of Mass Effect, Gears of War, and Destiny.

Outriders’ setup involves the last bastion of humanity finding a new planet to start again on. However, if the trailer is anything to go by, nothing goes to plan. The planet, or a mysterious event, awakens something powerful and dangerous in the human population; dividing humanity into warring factions.

While the game initially appears to be a massively-multiplayer online game the developers have suggested this isn’t the case. The game reportedly has a clear narrative beginning and ending, with no microtransactions or other live service features. This is refreshing to hear; meaning that gamers can enjoy adventuring with other players without the lingering fear that the game will end up consuming their entire existence (here’s to you World of Warcraft).

Gameplay will focus on the tactical interplay between four playable classes: the Trickster, Pyromancer, Devastator and Technomancer. Each class will have a unique set of abilities and be able to improve their capabilities through a skill tree system. The game has been designed around this cooperative concept and the synergy between the classes is one of the things we are most excited to experience. Despite this, the game can be played solo if that’s how you prefer to roll.

We can’t wait to see how this all plays out; and consequently will be streaming the Outriders demo live from our studio. We will be streaming live on our Youtube channel, located right here.