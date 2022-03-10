Dua Lipa responds to ‘Saturday Night Live’ fan-fiction written about her

After watching Oscar Isaac read out a fan-fiction story about her on Saturday Night Live, Dua Lipa took to Instagram to respond.

From over-excited Harry Potter fans, to the huge yikes that is the infamous Goku x Anne Frank love story, fan-fiction really has no boundaries.

Fanfic’s lastest victim is British pop star Dua Lipa, who featured as the love interest in a story read by Dune and X-Men actor Oscar Isaac as part of a Saturday Night Live sketch.

Isaac plays Michael in the sketch, a school janitor who interrupts a writing group to share his fan-fiction ‘The Apogee Of Midnight’.

“My name is Dua Lipa,” the story’s love interest says. “I’m a big pop star, and I’m looking for a janitor here named Mike.”

Oscar Isaac as a janitor who writes Dua Lipa fan fiction was everything 🤣😂🙌🏽#SNL pic.twitter.com/1cC91JvIQT — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨🖤//MOONKNIGHT ERA🌙 (@giselleb1234) March 6, 2022

Dua Lipa proceeds to ask ‘Mike the Janitor’ if he can teach her “how to make-out,” all the while Isaac’s character denies the writing groups’ accusations that the story is about him.

Dua Lipa responded to the skit on Instagram, posting the video with the caption: “*adds to list of things I never thought would happen in my life* @nbcsnl !!!!” followed by a few of the ‘half-creeped out yet still laughing’ emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

It was a lighthearted end to an eventful week for Dua, after she was accused of plagiarism by two separate bands, while also announcing an upcoming track with Megan Thee Stallion.