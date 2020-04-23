e4444e announces debut album, shares new single ‘Wind Nocturne’

It’s easy to tell the difference between a hobbying artist, and one that simply breathes for their craft. For us, the latter comes in the form of multi-instrumentalist and producer e4444e who has just announced his debut album, Coldstream Road.

Romy Church, the mastermind behind the project, will drop the full-length LP on June 12th. In conjunction with the announcement, Church has shared Coldstream Road’s second single, Wind Nocturne.

Since his 2017 EP, THESE WAVES, Church has established himself as a creative dynamo, crafting songs of unique, dense instrumentation entirely on his own. It is this genuine enthusiasm for sonic experimentation that has garnered comparisons to Animal Collective and (Sandy) Alex G.

In a further endorsement of Church’s unyielding passion, Coldstream Road encountered a devastating setback during its creation. The hard-drive containing the tracks was destroyed in a moment of forgetfulness, with Church leaving it on the roof of his car before driving away, only returning to find it shattered to pieces.

In sheer defiance, Church re-recorded the entire record over the course of a few days. “I was working pretty much as soon as I got up till about six in the afternoon,” Church said in a press release. It is a level of dedication and patience that commands respect.

Upon hearing Wind Nocturne, it is apparent that Church has taken a left turn in his writing process. Gorgeous mallet percussion drives the first half of the track, before being accompanied by acoustic guitars and drums.

Perhaps it is a sign of his development as a producer, but there is a tangible philosophy of doing more, with less. There’s a stronger commitment to organic instrumentation than his previous releases, and Church has more than enough skill to execute it.

Wind Nocturne is the mark of an innovator powered by zeal and vehemence. In the shadows of an impending LP, we could be witnessing e4444e live up to its tag as one of Australia’s most exciting and forward-thinking artists.

You can check out the video for Wind Nocturne below.