Guillermo del Toro shares his top books and films for quarantine

Not even directors as gifted as Guillermo del Toro are safe from the constraints of coronavirus.

The Pan’s Labyrinth director has taken to Twitter to give us his seasoned takes on all things art, literature, and entertainment.

Guillermo del Toro has returned to social media, letting his Twitter followers know what he’s been reading and watching in quarantine.

If you don’t know Guillermo del Toro, you probably know his work. The Oscar Award-winning filmmaker has also directed movies such as The Shape of Water and Pacific Rim. He’s had to put his latest film, The Nightmare Alley, on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. This highly anticipated upcoming movie is also going to feature music from the cinematic and extremely gifted, Lana Del Rey.

That being said, this break in filming hasn’t completely gone to waste for del Toro. The director stated on Twitter that he wants to read, learn, and communicate in a way that makes this time at home worthwhile.

Del Toro has started quite the noteworthy Twitter thread of books and movies that people have been enjoying during the lockdown. The list includes Breaking Bad spinoff show, Better Call Saul, Ozark, and Chopped, to mention a few. The thread has been wildly popular, with lots of other directors chipping in their movie suggestions for quarantine blues, including Brad Bird, Darren Aronofsky, and Ari Aster, to name a few.

Catch the beginnings of the thread below.