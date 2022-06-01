Bo Burnham shares 63-minutes of unreleased footage from acclaimed comedy special, ‘Inside’

Bo Burnham’s acclaimed comedy-special Inside just got juicier with 63-minutes of unreleased footage and a deluxe album on its way.

Burnham’s quarantine musical exposé, Inside, came in May 2021 as a balm to all who were suffering through a lockdown. Filmed at the same location Wes Craven used as the exterior of A Nightmare on Elm Street, the atypical comedy special was more raw journal exploring comedic riffs and deteriorating mental health than your usual comedy special.

It shifts between cheeky and buoyant, to sardonically dry, uninhibited, and raw on a beat. Burnham transforms his plain studio room with a meagre headset and some disco-lighting, mirrors, and smoke-machines, while helping you feel less alone and shit about being trapped in your own perpetual lockdown.

It’s observational humour at its most acute, and combined with Burnham’s delicious penchant for hooky melodies, musical direction, and hilariously dry lyricisms, no wonder it won a litany of awards, including: Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special; as well as a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, “All Eyes on Me.”

a year ago today, i released a special called inside. i've spent the last two months editing together material that i shot for the special but didn’t end up using. it will be on my youtube channel in one hour. i hope you enjoy it. — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) May 31, 2022

A year after the acclaimed special’s release, Burnham has gifted fans with an hour of unreleased footage, which you can stream via his YouTube channel. Burnham tweeted, “a year ago today, I released a special called Inside. I’ve spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn’t end up using. I hope you enjoy it.”

Watch the unreleased footage below:

https://youtu.be/5XWEVoI40sE