Communion wine from early Christianity could have been a hallucinogen according to religious scholar and archaeology sleuth Brian Muraresku’s new book The Immortality Key: The Secret History of the Religion With No Name.

Linking the drug-fuelled celebrations and parties of Ancient Greece to the growth of Christianity, Muraresku theorises that those early sacred cups could have well been spiked with hallucinogens.

Muraresku’s claims aren’t just out of the blue either. His new book is the result of ten years of research where he drew upon Vatican archives and ancient Greco-Roman texts to trace the history of ‘spiked’ wine.

Of course, the idea that communion wine, representative of the blood of Christ and a fixture of Christianity belief, could instead have been laced with some damn strong LSD certainly wouldn’t sit well with a lot of Christians.

In his research, Mararseku found that Ancient Greek rituals regularly spiked wine with herbs and toxins, with 56 recipes found in the ancient book Materia Medica.

An archaeological expedition on the outskirts of Pompeii even discovered a substance of grape juice that contained opium, cannabis, and nightshade plants, all known for their hallucinogenic effects.

Furthermore, the wine in question has been dated back to the time when Jesus Christ was born, an era heavily influenced by Greek culture. During the time, Jesus was even referenced as the second coming of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and ecstasy, who routinely turned water into wine according to biblical scholars.

With the Christian church just finding its feet in the early days, it’s theorised that this ‘spiked’ drink eventually became unacceptable, resulting in the sacramental wine that we have today. Although this wine isn’t hallucinogenic, the Christians’ sacramental beverage is still enough to put you to bed after a few glasses.

