Michael Jackson’s daughter cast as lesbian Jesus, Christians not happy

Here’s a headline for you: Michael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris, is set to play Jesus as a lesbian woman in the upcoming film, Habit. Also starring Disney Channel royalty Bella Thorne, and English singer Gavin Rossdale, the movie is slated as a “rock-n-roll take on the life of the messiah”, portraying everyone’s favourite Good Shepard as a “woman with tousled hair and a nose ring.”

There’s no surprise that Christian activist groups are already signing petitions to get the film shut down.

Jesus is a lesbian woman in the upcoming film Habit. It’s only fitting that the Queen herself is played by the King of Pop’s daughter, Paris Jackson.

It seems that Habit’s producers have stacked the film with every possible rock reference out there, including their musically-inclined cast, stacked soundtrack, and the talents of indie filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff. If this whole concept doesn’t sound cooked enough, turns out that Bella Thorne’s character has been pitched as a “street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a Nun.”

Obviously this depiction was never going to sit well with the Christian community, and the church elders were promptly called upon. Movieguide, a non-profit operating to “restore Christian values to the entertainment industry”, began a petition against the film, arguing that producers were “attacking the historical and biblical portrayal of Jesus Christ.”

Their main argument is that the portrayal would mislead and confuse children. A friendly reminder that this is the same group who published such hit articles as 5 On-Screen Daddies We Love!, Would You Be Embarrassed to Watch This Movie With Jesus?, Justin Bieber on Sex: I Wish I Had Saved Myself for Marriage, and How Jesus Gave Mark Wahlberg a Repentant Heart.

A release date or distributor for the film is yet to be confirmed.