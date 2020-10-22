How to watch ‘Borat 2’ in Australia for free (from Friday)

Here’s how you can catch Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm for free in Australia from this Friday!

Sixteen years after we were graced with the glorious mankini-wearing, Pamela Anderson-loving, Khazak journalist, Borat, we are all set for the release of the sequel.

Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm – or as it’s more formally known, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, is out Friday, October 23. And if the leaks are anything to go by, we are set for another gloriously awkward and controversial viewing.

Borat is back in the United States, taking on unsuspecting Americans and discovering how the yanks are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic – all the while gathering their thoughts on the upcoming presidential election.

With such topics ripe in the media, Sacha Baron Cohen’s brand of provocation is sure to hit that mockumentary sweet spot, with his unsuspecting subjects likely passionate about who they want in power, come November 3.

Due out tonight, I’m sure you’re wondering how we can catch this filming masterpiece as soon as possible – and we have the answer.

While the original Borat film drew $262 million at the box office, the sequel won’t be available in cinemas, due to Amazon purchasing the exclusive rights to premiere the film on Prime Video in 240 countries.

There’s a part of #Borat2 that is so INSANE, I truly cannot shake it. My God, I can’t wait 4 everyone to see this film. It’s like a modern day “Great Dictator.” It tackles fascism & Nationalism head on in all of its ugliness, but also shows the true beauty of what America can be — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 19, 2020

Amazon Prime is just $6.99 a month, or $59 a year, and comes with with a whole range of original film and TV shows, as well as free international delivery for any product you purchase online.

However, if you aren’t down for all the other perks, and are just looking to experience the controversial Khazak as soon as possible, Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day trial.

So if you aren’t already subscribed to Prime, sign up for an Amazon Prime trial, and you can catch Borat 2 for free, from the comfort of your own bed or living room this Friday.

Very nice!