Did Sacha Baron Cohen just leak a ‘Borat 2’ teaser following the presidential debate?

Borat 2 is poised to create the perfect storm of satire and chaos right before the US presidential election – and it might be exactly what the world needs.

Earlier this week the name of Sacha Baron Cohen‘s upcoming Borat sequel was revealed, a mouthful of a title which is nothing short of the one bestowed upon its predecessor.

Now it’s been announced that Borat 2, or as it’s officially known, Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, is set to drop in October right before the US election – and now it seems Cohen may have also dropped a sneaky preview.

After much speculation, yesterday it was finally confirmed that Borat 2 would arrive in late October on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service which has secured worldwide rights to the film. Now, it appears Cohen may have offered a taste of what’s to come in what appears to be the film’s first teaser.

Posted on the Twitter account @KazakhstanGovt, which claims to be the “Official Twitter account for the Government of Kazakhstan” (dubious), the 35-second clip congratulates “Premier” Donald Trump following today’s presidential debate.

The video is bursting with jabs at all kinds of things including Trump’s racism, his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, and handling of the coronavirus pandemic: (“Because of Trump 350 million Americans still alive!”), asserting that Biden has to wear a mask due to his bad breath. Borat 2 is sure to be one hell of a storm.

Watch the video below.

Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first! pic.twitter.com/qLljQ8b5UU — Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@KazakhstanGovt) September 30, 2020

Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will be available to stream on Amazon Prime next month.