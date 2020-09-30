‘Crown Tundra’: everything coming in the new ‘Pokémon: Sword and Shield’ expansion

Coming October 22nd, Crown Tundra will give players the opportunity to catch every legendary Pokémon from the main series.

The second half of Pokémon: Sword and Shield’s expansion pack is coming soon! It’s called Crown Tundra and it looks like a ton of fun.

Arriving October 22nd, Crown Tundra is your chance to explore even more of the Galar region and catch em’ all. Explore a mysterious frozen land and encounter amazing Pokémon.

The Crown Tundra expansion will include new adventures, new Pokémon, and even give players the chance to capture every legendary Pokémon that’s appeared in the main series in the ‘Dynamax Adventures’ den. Not only that, but with the new Galatian Star Tournament, players can team up with their favourite trainers from around the Galar region and work together to win the title!

Also included in the new expansion is a handy new item called the Ability Patch. Similar to the pre-existing Ability Capsule, the Ability Patch will allow players to change a Pokémon’s Ability – unlike the Capsule however, the Ability Patch will allow trainers to activate their Pokémon’s Hidden Ability. If the species does have a Hidden Ability, it’s usually quite rare to get a Pokémon with it already activated; in Sword and Shield, the only way to get a Pokémon with their Hidden Ability is to catch them in Max Raid battles (or with trading).

That’s why the Ability Patch is so useful – Hidden Abilities are usually quite powerful and fun to play with, and a great trick to have up your sleeve in competitive battles.

However, the Pokémon Company hasn’t detailed how to get your hands on an Ability Patch in the Tundra yet – only mentioning that they are “hard to come by but worth the effort”.

As we wait for the October release, the Pokémon Company is spoiling us with the Mystery Gift codes to eight special Pikachu – all of whom are wearing caps that Ash has worn throughout the Pokémon anime. Two Pikachu have been already released: the original cap and the Pikachu from Pokemon: I Choose You.

To get these Pikachu, players must open the Mystery Gift menu, select the Password option, connect to the internet, and input the passwords: P1KACHUGET and 1CH00SEY0U. Stay tuned to Pokémon’s website and social media channels for the other passcodes.

Furthermore, the Pokémon Company also announced that Pokémon Go compatibility is being added to Pokémon Home. Before the end of the year, players will be able to link their Pokémon Go to their Pokémon Home and will be able to transfer their Go Pokémon to Home and their games. As well as getting to play with your Go Pokémon inside rather than out, players will also gain access to two special Mystery presents. The Mythical Pokémon Meltan will arrive in a Mystery Box in Go, while a Gigantamax Melmetal can be accessed in Pokémon Home with the Mystery Gift.

The Pokémon Sword and Shield: Crown Tundra expansion also gives players the second Galarian Slowpoke evolution. While the Galarian Slowbro was released in Isle of Armour, the new expansion will present the regional variant Slowking.

If trainers don’t have Pokémon Sword or Shield and its expansion pass yet, don’t fret. On November 6th, Nintendo will be releasing a bundled version of the game with the expansion included.

To learn more about Pokémon Sword and Shield, click here.