Here’s how you can get into the first ever Xbox Hall of Fame

Get your game on Australia, because Xbox One players are getting the chance to win big starting October 1st. Introducing the Xbox Hall of Fame.

Xbox has just announced an opportunity for fans to win big in the Xbox Hall of Fame Contest. Starting on the 1st of October and running until the 19th, fans will have a chance to win their very own Series X and a bunch of other prizes.

Have you conquered the Xbox One era? How high is your Gamerscore? Are you an achievement hunter like no other? If so, there may be some prizes with your name on them. Let’s dive in.

There are eight categories where fans will be competing in for a chance to win. The first three challenges, called the Lifetime Triumphs, are all dependant on the lifetime of the Xbox One:

Achievement Conqueror: the most achievements unlocked in Australia. Qualifying period: November 22, 2013 – October 19, 2020

Game Pass Ruler: the most Xbox Game Pass games played between November 22, 2013 – October 19, 2020. Gamers did not have to play the games while they were in Xbox Game Pass

Gamerscore Legend: the most total Gamerscore earned during the Xbox One lifetime

Ready to go down in history? Register with your Gamertag for a chance to enter the #XboxHallofFame and win an Xbox Series X. AU – https://t.co/RbSPH9I2x8

NZ – https://t.co/CDkedlRGYV 17+. Ends 19/10/20. Eligible countries and rules on website. pic.twitter.com/YIdG0cvznJ — Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) September 29, 2020

The other five challenges are called the Xbox Trials, with three focused on specific games (each of which can be accessed with an Xbox Game Pass) and two aimed at Gamerscore and achievements respectively.

Sea of Thieves Legendary Captain: for players who have attained Pirate Legend status, the one with the most Emissary Value between October 2 – 4, 2020, will earn their place in the Hall of Fame

Forza Horizon 4 Hall of Fame circuit: beat the fastest lap of every other player between September 22 – October 11, 2020 to win. Players have to use the 2018 McLaren Senna to race

State of Decay 2 Zombie Slayer: in the Standard Zone map, the player with the fastest solo in-game elapsed time will win. The qualifying period will be from October 16 – 18, 2020

Gamerscore Champion: rack up the most Gamerscore between the 1st of October and the 19th. Only existing Gamertags are allowed to compete, but all Gamerscore earned before the date don’t count towards the prize

Achievement Defeater: unlock as many achievements as you can between October 1 – 19, 2020. Only existing Gamertags can compete, and all previous achievements are ineligible

Registration for the Hall of Fame began September 28th, and players can sign up at any point during the three-week period. You must be 17 years or older, and must be a legal resident one of the countries that support Xbox Live, which includes Australia and New Zealand.

The top eight Australian players will not only have their named inducted to the first ever Xbox Hall of Fame, but will win fantastic prizes. These include:

An Xbox Series X

Unique collectible Xbox Hall of Fame trophy

Limited-edition Xbox Hall of Fame hoodie

12 months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

It’s not just the top eight in the country who win prizes, however. Ten lucky fans will be gifted with a 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription just for participating, so get on board!

Any and every game in the Xbox One Library can be played to increase the player’s Gamerscore and achievements. Gamers don’t need an Xbox Game Pass to win, but it’s a great advantage to have access to many games, including the three needed for the Xbox Trials.

Learn more about the Xbox Hall of Fame here.