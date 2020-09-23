Xbox Series X/S: every game you’ll be able to play on day 1

Here we have the current list of launch games confirmed for the Xbox next-gen consoles, plus those coming to them soon after release.

With the release of the Xbox Series X and S right around the corner, many gamers will want to know which games they will have access to upon release.

This is a list of the games currently confirmed to be released with the Series X and S. Halo Infinite is unfortunately excluded, as the release has been delayed to 2021.

Some games will be launched at the same time as the Xbox Series X and S, which drop on November 10th, while others will be released as the year continues. Other games have been confirmed for release in 2021, such as Halo Infinite and Lord of the Rings: Gollum, so they have not been included in this list.

Players are very excited for games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla to debut on the Series X/S.

Launch Games for the Xbox Series X and S

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Bright Memory: Infinite

Dirt 5

FIFA 21

Fortnite

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Marvel’s Avengers

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Falconeer

Watch Dogs Legion

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

These titles are all confirmed to be released on November 10th with the launch of the Xbox Series X/S. The games are optimised for Series X, and players using Smart Delivery will only have to buy the games once to receive the updated versions available across generation consoles.

Some of these games, such as Tetris Effect: Connected, are also new games developed especially for the Xbox Series X and will launch via Xbox Game Pass. This also includes games due later in 2020, like Scorn and The Medium.

Titles arriving on the Xbox Series X and S later in 2020

12 Minutes – late 2020

Call of the Sea – launch window for Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – November 13

Control: Ultimate Edition – late 2020

CrossfireX – late 2020

Dead Static Drive – unconfirmed date in 2020

Everwild – unconfirmed date in 2020

Exo One – unconfirmed date in 2020

Mad Streets – unconfirmed date in 2020

Outriders – December 2020

Overcooked: All You Can Eat – late 2020

late 2020 Planet Coaster: Console Edition – December 2020

Rainbow Six Siege – December 2020

– December 2020 Recompile – late 2020

Scorn – unconfirmed date

The Artful Escape – late 2020

– late 2020 The Ascent – late 2020

The Medium – late 2020

Tunic – unconfirmed date

WRC 9 – unconfirmed date

Xbox fans should be aware of the perks of the Game Pass, which will give players access to over 100 games, and includes the benefits of EA Play for free later this year. EA Play benefits include “instant access to a collection of EA’s best-loved series and top titles on console and PC, exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content and early trials of selected new games”.

New games are added to the Game Pass all the time, and owners of the Game Pass also receive free perks and exclusive member discounts. Game Pass owners will also be some of the first to play the latest titles such as Wasteland 3 and The Medium, with all Pass games being available to their owners the same day as their global release.

More details are sure to be announced as the year goes on, hopefully with no more mishaps.

Learn more about the Xbox Series X here.