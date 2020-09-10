Everwild: everything we know about Rare’s mysterious new title

Widely beloved developer Rare has been drip-feeding us details for its new IP Everwild. Little by little, the picture is coming together.

It’s hard not to get excited about a brand new game from Rare. Many gamers will find themselves slipping into a nostalgic reverie at the mention of titles like GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, and Perfect Dark.

More recently they’ve proven to be heavily dedicated to their popular buccaneering, cutlass-waving, rum-swigging pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves. Perhaps that’s why they’re careful to note that a distinct, separate team is currently developing their new Xbox and Windows 10 exclusive title Everwild.

And man, are Rare keeping their cards close to their chest with this one. The developer says that the team is “focused on building an experience that allows for new ways to play in a natural and magical world”. Based on the trailers released so far, players in Everwild will play as ‘Eternals’, people who care for and tend to the wide variety of exotic, mysterious fauna and flora that inhabit the game’s world.

The Eternals are shown guiding their animal charges around obstacles, feeding the local wildlife, and performing a ritual to heal an injured creature. The game certainly appears to have a calm, peaceful tone that’s a welcome breath of fresh air in a gaming landscape dominated by fast-paced, combat-driven titles.

The nature of gameplay of Everwild is proving more difficult to discern, but observers in the community are eager to speculate. Those familiar with Sea of Thieves suggest that Rare might attempt to achieve similar success by emulating its open-world design, its environment pockmarked with points of interest and procedurally generated encounters. Until we’re able to see some gameplay footage, speculation will continue.

While important details (such as a release date) remain unannounced, one thing that can be said for sure is that Everwild is looking absolutely gorgeous. A recent trailer that included developer commentary showed a selection of concept art pieces, each depicting a unique, imaginative, colourful beastie.

For now, Rare seems content to let the excitement build in the mystery surrounding Everwild. We’ll continue to keep a keen eye out for details as pieces of the puzzle start to come together.