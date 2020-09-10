LISTEN: Perfume Genius – ‘Bird On The Wire’ (Leonard Cohen cover)

Leonard Cohen and Perfume Genius: sounds like a match made in heaven. Lucky for us, Mike Hadreas has treated fans to a cover of celestial proportions.

Combining the richly haunting tones of a church organ with the artist’s ethereal vocals, Hadreas has brought Cohen’s sparkling track Bird On The Wire into a new era. “If I could play this cover anywhere, I think I’d want to play in a big church with a big pipe organ, or if we could somehow get the pipe organ into like a deep dark cave,” Hadreas explained before the performance.

Check out the cover below: