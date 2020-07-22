It’s time to return to the kitchen! Overcooked! All You Can Eat is coming later this year to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a combination of Overcooked!, and Overcooked! 2, as well as all the DLC that has been released for both games. The new release will be a remastering of the original games, treating the players to the visual 60 FPS/4K feast to compliment upgraded next-gen tech.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, remastered and with additional settings such as assist mode and online multiplayer.

Alongside the shiny new graphics, the game is going online for all levels with a cross-platform multiplayer mode. The remastered games will also include new content: seven new levels, three chefs, cosmetics, plus new trophies and achievements to unlock.

Even more exciting are the new accessibility options – All You Can Eat will include dyslexic-friendly text, colour blindness options, and a scalable user interface. There is also the option to activate the ‘assist mode’, where players have the ability to slow the recipe timeouts, increase the duration of rounds, and allows players to skip levels. The new game is aware how stressful its predecessors could be, and of course Team17 just want everyone to have fun!

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is set to be released later this year. Find out more via Team17.