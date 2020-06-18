A new Pokémon Snap game is coming to Nintendo Switch

Pokémon was immortalised by Game Boy, but there was a spinoff that became a classic in its own right. Pokémon Snap was released on the Nintendo 64 way back in 1999 and quickly became a fan-favourite.

In this new age of remakes, this late-’90s classic was surely ripe for resurrection—and it seems that the Pokémon Company has been paying attention. In a just-released video, the company has announced the game will be reborn on Nintendo Switch and simply titled New Pokémon Snap.

A cult classic is headed for Nintendo Switch. New Pokémon Snap is an updated version of the fan and critic favourite that was first released on the N64 in 1999.

Here’s how the company sum up the new adventure:

“In New Pokémon Snap, you’ll explore deserts, jungles, and more as you photograph fan-favourites and discover never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviours.”

And if the trailer is anything to go by, the new game will be a feast for the senses, as you track down the cute critters in their mesmerising native habitats and snap away!

You’ll have to sit tight though—no release date has been confirmed thus far. Head over to the website to stay up to date with all the developments.