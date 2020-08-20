This just in: Sacha Baron Cohen spotted filming new ‘Borat’ in California

A TikTok user has caught sight of Sacha Baron Cohen looking decidedly Borat-esque whilst driving down a Californian street.

Borat Sagdiyev has been MIA since he exploded into the cultural consciousness in 2006, chasing after Pamela Anderson and wagging his finger at the entrenched hypocrisy of American society.

However, it seems that Sacha Baron Cohen‘s fictional character couldn’t resist the call of 2020, and the mankini-clad Kazakh journalist has set sail for the USA to return to the culture for (at least) one more time.

Cohen was spotted in Borat’s unmistakable getup by a keen-eyed TikToker who posted a video of the iconic actor driving through California’s Long Beach in a beat-up banana-yellow ute. In front of him, a makeshift film crew can be seen perched in the back of a white van.

It’s been 14 long years since Borat or as it’s officially known, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, was released. The incisive comedy took out the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture as well as a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It also swung an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Following its release, Cohen was hit with several lawsuits and the film was banned in most Arab countries; well and truly securing its place as one of the most simultaneously cherished and despised movies of all time.

It makes sense that 2020 would lure Borat out of his reclusion, however, the world is very a different place to what it was in 2006. In fact, it feels as though society might just be primed for Borat now, more than ever. Watch this space.