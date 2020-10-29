‘Borat’ fans raise $100,000 for unemployed babysitter who cared for Borat’s daughter in film

Borat 2 fans raise almost 100,000 for Jeanise Jones, the recently unemployed grandmother who babysat Borat’s daughter.

Fans of the Borat sequel have raised almost $100,000 for Jeanise Jones, the babysitter who was hired to look after Borat’s daughter, Tutar, in the recent Sacha Baron Cohen film.

Jones, who is currently unemployed due to COVID-19-related downsizing at the insurance company she formerly worked at, was only paid $3,600 for her time filming the movie.

The babysitter, who comes off as relatively sane in a movie filled with nutjobs, believed she was filming a documentary set to be aired overseas.

During the scenes in which Jones appeared, Borat brings his 15-year-old daughter Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova (who is wearing a ball and chain), to be looked after, while he earns money to pay for her plastic surgery which he hopes will help sell her off to Mike Pence, and later Rudy Giuliani. What a sentence.

Protect and honor Jeanise Jones. The true star of #Borat pic.twitter.com/GWtxgud1aC — ✨🎀 𝒻𝑒𝓂𝓂𝑒 𝒹𝒶𝒹𝒹𝓎 🎀 ✨ (@sheriadidthat) October 23, 2020

Jones was picked to play the babysitter after the film’s producers conducted interviews at her church, where her decent and caring nature seemingly shone through.

In the movie, Tutar is dumbfounded by the fact that women can drive cars, read, and act on their own accord, and after the pair meet, Jones attempts to convince her that she can live a life of her own.

Feel like we all need a #JeaniseJones in our lives. The true star of #Borat2 pic.twitter.com/XptyxqvKuR — Ali Wilkinson (@aw_psyche) October 24, 2020

In an interview with Variety, Jones said, “I’m thinking she’s really from a third-world and that’s how they treat women and girls.”

“I [suggested they] take her to a school and let her observe girls in a classroom who can read and write just like the boys. I was thinking it was real, so my thought was they were going to take her to see different things and make it so she could be able to stay in the United States. Evidently, that’s not what happened.”

I wasn’t expecting Borat 2 to have a moral compass, but Jeanise Jones is the first hero to ever emerge from a Sacha Baron Cohen setup. — haunts de leon avenue (@youandyourband) October 23, 2020

Obviously, Jones’ authentic concerns for the young girl captured the heart of Borat viewers across the world, and after a GoFundMe was set up by her pastor, it’s raised more than $99,000 at the time of writing.

Jones relayed that she was relieved that Tutar wasn’t in the situation she believed, saying, “I would give her a hug. I’m glad to know she’s not really in that situation. I hate to hear of anyone in that situation.”

In terms of whether she felt betrayed by Cohen, she said, “Him, I don’t know. It wasn’t real, so I would shake his hand and say ‘You got me'”.

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe, head here.