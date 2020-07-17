What’s going on with Trump, his daughter Ivanka, and Goya beans?

Another day, another Trump controversy. Except this time it’s about an unlikely subject: beans.

You may have seen that Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka have found themselves in hot water surrounding their promotion of a canned bean product manufactured by Hispanic-owned business, Goya Foods. Here’s what’s going on.

Donald and Ivanka Trump have been criticised for violating ethics rules after they both took to social media to endorse Hispanic-owned food company, Goya.

It all began last week, when Goya CEO Robert Unanue expressed his support of President Trump at a Hispanic event at the White House. Following this, the company was the subject of a a massive consumer boycott. It’s not the first time this has happened, and it’s a phenomenon which seems to be particularly heightened in the Trump presidency: a company expresses their support for Trump, and their customers respond by calling for a boycott. As the Washington Post points out, this kind of action is actually part of a history of American consumer activism.

However, following this particular boycott, the Trump family decided to take matters into their own hands. The next day, Trump took to Twitter to express his love for Goya. Then on Wednesday, Ivanka posted a picture of herself with a can of the beans, along with the caption, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good.”

Whilst the post came across as bizarre to many, Trump clearly thought it was a good idea because he proceeded to do the same thing. Taking to Instagram, the President posted a photo of himself with a collection of Goya products, including beans, coconut milk, and chocolate wafers – complete with a cheesy double thumbs up.

Now, Trump and his daughter have attracted major criticism from Government watchdogs who claim their posts violate ethics rules which prohibit government officials from endorsing products using their public office. In this instance, the White House would normally be responsible for disciplining such errors. Instead they’ve defended Ivanka, claiming she had “every right” to post the picture.

“Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration – one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community,” described White House spokesperson Carolina Hurley in a statement.

Yet lobbyists worry that the act is another example of Trump blurring the lines between campaign and governing, and some believe the move may actually be a calculated attempt to win more Hispanic votes ahead of the November election.

Social media users didn’t take too well to the posts:

Who are you kidding? You know you don’t eat that. This is a political stance to attract Latino’s. — CoCo Bonita-“Don’t mess with me” (@cobonita) July 15, 2020

Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2020

Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto 💸 https://t.co/Ti3oxFO6oY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2020

Thank you to @ivankatrump for providing me with a picture/anecdote to use in my anti-corruption class this fall to demonstrate a flagrant violation of federal ethics laws. https://t.co/YMjGjygRwG — Jessica Tillipman (@JTillipman) July 15, 2020

In all fairness, I don’t think anyone believes that the President’s daughter actually eats Goya beans; an irony that everyone at camp Trump seems to have missed.