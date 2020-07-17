WATCH: The Happy Pack – Imogen Clark

Every musician has had a tough year, but not like Imogen Clark. Bushfires hit her hometown, she was forced to evacuate twice, there’s been family health issues, and now: COVID. All while trying to release an album. Watch what happened when The Happy Pack showed up at her front door.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A big thank you to The Happy Pack #2 donors: Young Henrys, Humans of Newtown, Zoom, Anther Spirits, Audio-Technica Australia, Allpress Espresso, Pantera Press, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and Jimmy Brings.

Imogen Clark’s new EP The Making of Me is out August 21st. Find out more here.