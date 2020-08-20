The Unreality of Memory, Caste and more: Happy’s Weekend Reading

The Unreality of Memory, Caste, People from My Neighbourhood, The Most Beautiful Job in the World and The Storm Before the Calm are the best new reads for the weekend.

On the list for this weekend: reflections on the digital age by Elisa Gabbert in The Unreality of Memory & Other Essays and cultural analysis that stretches beyond race and class in Caste: the Lies that Divide Us by Isabel Wilkerson.

Suburban vignettes from the mind of Hiromi Kawakami are presented in People from My Neighbourhood, Giulia Mensitieri reveals the uncomfortable truth about the fashion industry in The Most Beautiful Job in the World and George Friedman’s The Storm Before the Calm predicts a turbulent 2020s. Let’s check out the list.

The Unreality of Memory & Other Essays by Elisa Gabbert

Essayist and poet Elisa Gabbert offers a series thoughtful meditations on the multitudinous distractions of our times — where information is overwhelming and our thirst for it insatiable. For more details, visit Atlantic Books.

Caste: the Lies that Divide Us by Isabel Wilkerson

This striking analysis from Isabel Wilkerson uncovers the complex and insidious systems that divide the powerful from the powerless. It also imagines a way beyond the status quo, pointing towards a better future for humanity. Via Penguin.

People from My Neighbourhood by Hiromi Kawakami

The latest volume from acclaimed Japanese author Hiromi Kawakami offers surreal glimpses into suburban existence. Despite its brevity, you won’t forget these vividly drawn characters. See Granta for more.

The Most Beautiful Job in the World by Giulia Mensitieri

The prestigious veneer of the fashion industry is peeled back by Mensitieri in this riveting book. In speaking with practitioners on the ‘front lines’ of fashion, she uncovers the inequitable power dynamics at the core of this luxurious world. Via Melbourne University Press.

The Storm Before the Calm by George Friedman

According to geopolitical expert George Friedman, the instability that besets America doesn’t begin and end with the current administration. It’s a rocky road ahead — but at the end of it — he predicts a new era of prosperity. See Black Inc. for more.