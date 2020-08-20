Multiple states sue the US Postal Service for attempting to sabotage election

Multiple states are suing the US Postal Service after Postmaster General DeJoy attempted to remove sorting machines ahead of November’s election.

Multiple states are filing federal lawsuits against the US Postal Service after proposed changes by the Postmaster General and known-Trump supporter, Louis DeJoy, were accused of suppressing mail-in voting in attempts to sabotage the upcoming election.

Among the states suing the US Postal Service include New Mexico, Pennsylvania, California, New Jersey, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who is also a considerable donor to Trump’s presidential campaign, had implemented “cost-cutting” measures such as removing sorting machines from postal offices, cutting overtime, and eliminating staff just a couple months out from the US election.

With the United States still in crisis over the COVID-19 pandemic, a surge in the number of people voting by mail is expected; meaning any changes to the system have the potential to impact the election. Now, with multiple states criticising the move, numerous lawsuits are on their way to the US Postal Service.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal tweeted, “Voting by mail is safe, secure, and reliable. We intend to keep it that way. As AG, I’ve made it my mission to hold accountable those who try to corrupt our political process.

He continued, “Lawsuit coming soon.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas described, “The postal service is a vital lifeline for rural New Mexico, and this action threatens to disproportionately harm our Indigenous communities, from their daily living to their ability to participate in our democracy.”

Seemingly due to increased pressure, De Joy has since announced in a statement that he would delay the changes implemented until after the election.

The statement read, “The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall.”

“Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards.”

The statement continued, “To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”