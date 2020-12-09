News

Check out the award-winning photos of Mother Nature reclaiming her throne in the Earth Photo competition

by Phoebe Repeti

Jonk Hotel Portugal

Photo: Jonk 'Hotel Portugal'

A stunning series of nature reclaiming abandoned ruins has just won the Earth Photo competition for 2020.

35-year-old Parisian photographer Jonk has just been announced as the winner of the Earth Photo 2020 competition. Jonk’s photo series, Coffee Shop, Abkhazia; Hotel, Portugal; Swimming Pool, Italy and Theater, Abkhazia, which showcases the extraordinary resilience of nature, won the overall competition and well as the Place category.

Jonk, whose real name is Jonathan Jimenez, is a freelance self-taught photographer who began experimenting with photography at just 11 years old. In his work, Jonk focuses on humans and their relationship with nature, in order to help raise awareness of the planet’s ecological crisis and showcase the latter’s incredible strength and resilience.

Photo: Jonk ‘Coffee Shop Abkhazia’

Earth Photo, an international photography competition and exhibition created by the Society and Forestry England, aims to connect us to the world through storytelling, encouraging discussion about our planet and its inhabitants, and how we treat both.

Photo: Jonk ‘Swimming Pool, Italy’

“We chose Jonk’s compelling photographs as the overall winner because of the high degree of skill and vision that they represent, and also because they exemplify Earth Photo by straddling the duality of human coexistence with nature,” said the chair of the judging panel, Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Marissa Roth.

If this wasn’t amazing enough, you can check out the other competition winners below.

Photo: Yanrong Guo/ People category for her image, Miss, taken of a smoking man in Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, the largest settlement of Yi people in China.

 

Photo: Yi Sun won Nature category for his work Dryland Farming, Study 7, which depicts an aerial view of interlaced tractor lines carved into a Spanish farm suffering from drought.

 

Photo: Joe Habben won the A Climate of Change category for an image documenting the effects of high water in Venice.

 

Photo: Charles Xelot won the Changing Forests category for Dead Tree #1, which shows a contorted grey trunk, two years after a forest fire, caused by humans, destroying the landscape.

