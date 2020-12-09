Check out the award-winning photos of Mother Nature reclaiming her throne in the Earth Photo competition

35-year-old Parisian photographer Jonk has just been announced as the winner of the Earth Photo 2020 competition. Jonk’s photo series, Coffee Shop, Abkhazia; Hotel, Portugal; Swimming Pool, Italy and Theater, Abkhazia, which showcases the extraordinary resilience of nature, won the overall competition and well as the Place category.

Jonk, whose real name is Jonathan Jimenez, is a freelance self-taught photographer who began experimenting with photography at just 11 years old. In his work, Jonk focuses on humans and their relationship with nature, in order to help raise awareness of the planet’s ecological crisis and showcase the latter’s incredible strength and resilience.

Earth Photo, an international photography competition and exhibition created by the Society and Forestry England, aims to connect us to the world through storytelling, encouraging discussion about our planet and its inhabitants, and how we treat both.