Elon Musk says that he is ‘basically identical’ to Eminem

In response to citing Eminem lyrics in a statement to the SEC, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he is ‘basically identical’ to the US rapper.

Elon Musk seems pretty chuffed about his use of lyrics from Eminem’s track Without Me during his recent effort to prevent a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The subpoena is in regards to a tweet posted by Musk in November, asking his followers if he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla ownership to settle tax liabilities.

The Billionaire came to an agreement in 2018 with the SEC, that would ensure Musk checks any Tesla-related tweets with the commission before posting.

The tweet from November is currently undergoing investigation by the SEC, so in response, Elon Musk wrote to the body, using Eminem lyrics to argue his position. “The [SEC] won’t let me be or let me be me so let me see / They tried to shut me down . . .’) with Citadel Broad. Co., Mem. Op. and Order, 17 FCC Rcd 483 (2002),” the Billionaire wrote.

Yesterday, Musk replied to an article discussing his Eminem citation, writing: “I mean we’re basically identical – a few differences maybe …”.

Of course, in Without Me, Eminem is referring to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) radio censorship of a previous track, The Real Slim Shady because its lyrics were deemed too offensive. Meanwhile, Elon Musk just hates anyone telling him what to do.

We’re hoping this tweet is satire. But then again, this is the same person who publicly called British diver Vernon Unsworth a “pedo” after Unsworth rescued a group of trapped children from a cave in Thailand.