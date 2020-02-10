Eminem surprises the Oscars with a performance of ‘Lose Yourself’

18 years after the classic track won an Oscar, Eminem finally got to perform Lose Yourself at the Oscars.

The track from the 2002 film 8 Mile is now considered one of the greatest rap songs ever written.

After winning the Oscar for Best Original Song 18 years ago, Eminem made a surprise appearance at the Academy Awards to perform Lose Yourself.

The performance came as a surprise to pretty much everyone in the audience. The tightly rehearsed performance was kept so secret that if the story was leaked that Eminem was performing, he had the option to cancel his appearance in its entirety.

Eminem’s performance received a standing ovation from the crowd, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish and now Academy Award winning actor Brad Pitt (for his incredible performance in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) all cheering in approval. Having missed the Oscars back in 2002, this performance seems to rectify his absence. He originally didn’t perform when he was nominated due to a number of issues. These stem from the supposed censorship of the song through to the fact Mathers was adamant he would not win.

The performance began after a segment on Sound Editing/Mixing in film. After showing a snippet of 8 Mile in the clip, Burt Reynolds’ character Lewis in the film Deliverance said the line, “Sometimes you have to lose yourself before you can find anything.” Suddenly, Eminem and his band rose from the stage to perform the masterpiece of a track.

Let us hope Eminem will one day write another song as great as ‘Lose Yourself”.

Relive snippets of the performance below:

Eminem, mini bir orkestra eşliğinde Lose Yourself isimli parçasını seslendirerek, salona enerji getirdi. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8movIneDMw — Fanzade (@fanzadecom) February 10, 2020