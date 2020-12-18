Endlesss Studio makes looped-based performance and collaboration easy

The Endlesss app has evolved into Endlesss Studio. It allows you to connect all your gear – and friends – in a seamless looping environment.

Endlesss is an audio production app from British IDM producer Tim Exile that was first launched in March of this year. A free, collaborative mobile app, it was the perfect music making companion for this year of lockdown. Now Endlesss has made the next step by growing the platform into a desktop software: Endlesss Studio.

This was naturally the next step for the app, opening up a new world of collaborative music-making potential. It is compatible with a range of well-established DAWs including Ableton Live, FL Studio and Logic Pro X. Best of all, it still talks to the mobile app; you can start tracks on your mobile device then transfer them to a desktop, and vice versa, meaning your mobile sketches can be fleshed out in the box.

Endlesss comes with plenty of new features that aren’t available on the iOS app. It has an extensive library of virtual instruments with 23 creative effects that you choose from. It’s also built for collaboration — you can set up a virtual room with invited musicians from anywhere in the world.

Unlike the original Endlesss App, Endlesss Studio isn’t free, though it is available for at an introductory discount for a limited time.

To find out more visit Endlesss.