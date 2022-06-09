Engineering the Sound: Arturia V Collection 9

We took the new V Collection 9 from Arturia for a test drive in the Happy studio. It’s a complete package of synths, keys and sampler software instruments that will blow your mind.

Arturia has added new software instruments and updated classics in their latest release, the V Collection 9 We had a good look around the collection’s new additions and updates.

There are some exciting new plugins with the Korg MS-20 (Korg approved!), the SQ 80 V, Augmented Strings and Augmented Voices, and some well-deserved updates in the Prophet 5, Prophet VS, CS 80 V and the Piano V.

From first sight and sound, we were smitten with the Korg MS-20. Not only does it have polyphonic mode — not available in the hardware synth — it’s got a great user interface and easy to use semi-modular section. All the sounds replicated the real thing and the polyphony solidified the reach for this software emulation over the real deal.

Next up was the SQ 80 V which is a fantastic emulation of a classic 80s synth that we found gave us big beautiful warm synth pads. The hardware synth with its cartridges, internal battery issues, and rareness in the wild made us feel like we would much prefer to have this software at our fingertips. We were impressed that someone finally made an emulation of a classic.

The new instruments — Augmented Strings and Augmented Voices — are a very welcome addition to the V Collection 9 These two are simple on the outside and highly flexible on the inside. Each has a synth engine and sampler engine with a huge amount of variation and effects.

Across the music community, we are seeing the new updates are very welcome and some overdue. In our opinion, the Prophet 5 and Prophet VS updates were the most pivotal. Seeing as those two used to be one instrument, the separation and focus on each instrument makes you want to use them more than in previous V Collection releases.

The Yamaha CS 80 update was very we received by us as well as we felt the sound engine, presets and user interface gave the soft synth a new lease on life. It’s a beautiful synth, with a great history, so we hope this new update of the sound engine and user interface means more people reach for this mammoth of a synthesizer.

The last and equally important update was to Arturia’s Piano V. It’s now putting them in the ‘real’ piano emulation territory. There’s a new Model section that makes for a huge variation across Arturia’s upright and grand pianos. You can change the Age, Harmonics, Mic Position, Noises, and there are many reverbs to choose from and tweak inside the Piano V user interface.

The V Collection 9 comes in at $599 USD or about $840 Australian dollars. Arturia also offers payments of up to four instalments on their website if you wish.