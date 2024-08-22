Engineering The Sound: Retro Powerstrip Recording Channel

We’re diving into the world of vintage-inspired audio gear with the Retro Powerstrip recording channel

This versatile unit combines a preamp, EQ, and compressor into a single, rugged package, offering a classic sonic character that’s ideal for modern recording setups.

Founded in 2006 by radio wizard Phil Moore, Retro Audio has built a reputation for crafting equipment that pays homage to legendary vintage gear. The Powerstrip is no exception, drawing inspiration from iconic units like the Gates Sta-level and Pultec EQP-1A.

The Powerstrip immediately impresses with its robust steel construction and vintage-style VU meter. The powder-coated grey finish and hinged front panel exude a timeless appeal that’s sure to turn heads in any studio.

Under the hood, the Powerstrip boasts a tube preamp with ample gain, a vari-mu compressor based on the EMI RS124, and a Pultec-inspired EQ. Let’s break down the key features:

Preamp: The tube preamp offers 74dB of gain and features phantom power and phase inversion.

Compressor: The vari-mu compressor provides a smooth and transparent compression character, with adjustable attack and release times.

EQ: The Pultec-style EQ offers a wide range of boost frequencies, allowing you to sculpt your sound with precision.

Additional Features: The Powerstrip also includes a side chain high pass filter, a subsonic filter, and multiple input and output options.

The Retro Powerstrip excels at delivering a warm, rich, and saturated tone. Whether you’re tracking drums, bass, or vocals, this unit can add a touch of vintage magic to your recordings. The combination of the preamp, compressor, and EQ allows for a wide range of tonal possibilities.

The Retro Powerstrip is a fantastic choice for musicians and engineers seeking a versatile and high-quality recording channel. Its vintage-inspired design, robust construction, and exceptional sonic character make it a valuable addition to any studio.

While it may not be the most budget-friendly option, the Powerstrip’s performance and character justify the investment.

Head over to their website for more info.