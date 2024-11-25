Expressions Of Interest are now open for this year’s Conscious Connects

Are you an aspiring artist or music industry worker in Western Sydney looking to level up your career?

Conscious Connects: Music Industry Intensive is your chance to gain real-world knowledge, hone your skills, and network with industry leaders. Happening this Sunday at the Campbelltown Arts Centre, this event is a one-day deep dive into the practical side of the music industry.

Set against the creative backdrop of Dharawal land, Conscious Connects offers a full day of interactive, hands-on learning. With a range of industry experts leading sessions, this is a golden opportunity to develop your practice, performance, and promotional skills, while building lasting connections with artists and professionals alike.

The Sessions

Behind the Hits: Production Secrets for High-Quality Music

Presented by BeatsWithSheph, this session is for anyone who wants to know what goes into crafting a chart-topping track. Learn the tricks of the trade from Sheph, Barry Saleh, and Uzma Khan.

We Talkin’ ‘Bout Practice?: How to Get Ready for Live Performance

If you’re looking to perfect your live show, look no further than L-FRESH The LION and Village Boy Entertainment’s deep dive into preparing for the stage.

Protect Your Work & Get It Heard: Registering Music with PPCA & APRA AMCOS

Presented by 4ESydney, this session will give you the tools to protect your music and make sure it gets out there. Lynne Small, Nikki Tuckwell, and Krystel Diola guide you through the registration process.

From Hobbyist to Entrepreneur: Levelling Up Your Music Career

Facilitated by Rick Bridgman of Good Intent, this session helps you transform your passion for music into a thriving business, turning your art into entrepreneurial success.

Gig Guide: Tips & Tricks for Navigating the Live Music Scene

Live music isn’t just about performing – it’s about getting gigs too. Let Caitlin McGregor and Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich of MusicNSW show you how to break into the live music circuit with insider advice.

Turning Vision Into Visuals: Bring Your Music Video to Life

Want to take your music to the next level with a killer music video? Join Natasha Foster for a session that shows you how to bring your visual ideas to life.

What’s on Offer?

PRACTICE: Creative Processes & Business Skills

PERFORMANCE: Booking & Preparing for Live Gigs

RELEASE: Promotion & Administration Tasks

NETWORKING: Learn From the Pros and Connect with Your Crew

Conscious Connects isn’t just about the lessons – it’s about building relationships. Networking opportunities will be interwoven throughout the day, allowing you to connect with fellow artists, industry professionals, and potential collaborators. Plus, provided refreshments mean you can mingle while you learn.

This program is produced in collaboration with Village Boy Entertainment and proudly funded by the NSW Government through Sound NSW. Hosted at the iconic Campbelltown Arts Centre, it’s a must-attend for anyone looking to break into the industry or elevate their current game.

Expression of Interest (EOI) applications are open now here— don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative day. Get your spot at Conscious Connects and take the next step in your music career.

Sunday, December 1, 10am – 5pm | Campbelltown Arts Centre, Western Sydney

For more information and to register, visit the Campbelltown Arts Centre website.