Will.i.am Says TikTok Has Watered Down the Music Industry More Than AI

Will.i.am isn’t mincing words when it comes to TikTok’s impact on the music industry.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman believes the platform has fundamentally changed how music is created, consumed, and marketed—arguing that its influence has surpassed even artificial intelligence.

Speaking to Sky News, the 50-year-old producer made his stance clear: “I don’t think anything can water down our industry any more than TikTok has.”

According to Will.i.am, TikTok has shifted the focus from full-length songs to short, viral snippets that prioritize instant engagement over traditional songwriting. “We used to listen to three-minute songs, now we’re down to nine seconds,” he said. “TikTok and that algorithm, you know, changes what record companies are looking for, changes the architecture of the song … it’s watered down.”

Will.i.am has long been at the forefront of music innovation. As a producer and songwriter, he played a major role in bringing electronic and dance influences into mainstream pop, with tracks like Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling dominating the late 2000s charts.

He’s also been an advocate for AI in music, previously working with IBM Watson on AI-generated compositions.

Beyond music, he launched i.am+, a company focused on AI-powered tech, and collaborated with Intel as Director of Creative Innovation, proving his deep investment in the intersection of music and technology.

While AI is often framed as the biggest threat to artistic integrity, Will.i.am is pointing the finger at TikTok, suggesting it has already reshaped—and possibly diluted—the industry.

TikTok’s influence on the music industry is undeniable, but with trends moving at lightning speed and viral hits replacing traditional artistry, the question remains: where does this leave the next generation of musicians?