Meet Epiphone’s ‘Gold Glory’: Jared James Nichols’ new signature Goldtop

Blues shredder Jared James Nichols has distilled his raw and aggressive style into a single axe: the Epiphone ‘Gold Glory’.

Jared James Nichols, the blues-rock guitar maestro known for his raunchy tone and pickless playing, has once again teamed up with Gibson to release the Epiphone ‘Gold Glory’. It’s a limited edition gold-top version of his signature Epiphone Les Paul Custom, ‘Old Glory’.

With simplistic vintage styling reminiscent of a 1955 Les Paul Custom, the ‘Gold Glory’ is “an ICON of a guitar”, according to Nichols. “I cannot wait to get this guitar out into the world and into the hands of players looking to find their own unique voice”.

Built around a full mahogany body, the ‘Gold Glory’ is a very simple guitar, featuring a single Seymour Duncan dog-eared P90, ebony fretboard with traditional block inlays, Grover Rotomatic tuners and an EpiLite hard-case, all brought together beautifully with its double-gold aged finish.

In 2019, Epiphone released the ‘Old Glory’, a single pickup black Les Paul Custom based on his own modified Les Paul Custom. “I’ve always been drawn to the sound of the Les Paul Junior and the feel of a Les Paul Custom” states Nichols. The ‘Old Glory’ and the ‘Gold Glory’ were born from this concept, resulting in the perfect compromise for Nichols, and those who follow him.

Nichols’ star has been rising over the last few years, having played 400 live shows around the world with his band, and signing his first record deal with Black Hill Records, a rock-based music publisher owned by Round Hill Music. As such, we can no doubt look forward to more signature Nichols’ axes in the future.

The limited-edition ‘Gold Glory’ will only be available for a limited time. Check it out at the Epiphone website.