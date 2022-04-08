REVIEW: EPOS Audio hit the mark with the H6PRO

EPOS Audio goes above and beyond to ensure their products produce clear, crisp sound, and they’ve accomplished this again with the H6PROs.

For this review, I got my hands and ears on the closed acoustic version of the EPOS Audio H6PRO, and they were a pleasure to use. I immediately enjoyed how well they passively cut out environmental sounds.

Straight out of the box, the H6PRO headset comes with a 3.5mm PC cable and a 3.5mm console cable that connects directly to the bottom of your controller. Both of a length that stopped them from getting in the way.

The H6PROs have a sturdy and comfortable design that, after wearing them for a couple of hours, I hardly noticed them. Even after wearing them for a lengthy time, I didn’t experience the notorious hot ear.

The H6PROs do incredibly well at balancing the bass and the treble, the highs and the lows. Though not as “boomy” or “hype” as other headsets, I could still feel it while also not missing any little sounds that might typically disappear in the background.

It allowed some softer, more delicate sounds to be present. It’s hard to describe, but it was almost like I could hear every layer of the sounds coming through them.

This was apparent when playing Cyberpunk 2077; there were small sounds like bullets dropping, electric discharge, and environment sounds that I hadn’t noticed before.

The detachable magnetised mic was super easy to use, and the replacement caps kept the build neat for those who might have a microphone alternative.

Talking about the microphone, it does what EPOS Audio has set out to do: to be super crisp. I currently have a free-standing mic with software to minimise the echo in my room, but this wasn’t an issue for the H6PROs.

The H6PROs are compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.