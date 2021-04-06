Ernie Ball Music Man launches reimagined St. Vincent ‘Goldie’

Guitar icon St. Vincent has teamed up with Ernie Ball Music Man to reimagine her signature electric guitar, ‘Goldie’.

St. Vincent (AKA Annie Clark) well known for not only her own avant-garde pop music but also as a songwriter, producer and mesmerising performer — it only makes sense that she has her own signature guitar. Once again, she has teamed up with Ernie Ball Music Man to add new features, new design elements and new components to her signature model, ‘Goldie’.

The guitar was released in line with new music from St. Vincent, and her new, ’70s-inspired sound. She performed her new single The Melting of the Sun on Saturday Night Live whilst she was lounging in a plush lounge chair using the new ‘Goldie’ in one of the classic new colours, cashmere.

The new design is beautifully sleek with the highest quality parts featuring St. Vincent decals all over. Schaller pearl button tuners, a custom modern tremolo bridge with brass saddles, and that silky Music Man neck, featuring a gunstock oil hand-rubbed special wax blend.

The new model comes in 3 colours: the aforementioned cashmere, velveteen, and silk charmeuse. It’s finished off with goldfoil mini-humbuckers.

Whilst the guitar will not be available until June 2021, you can check it out at Ernie Ball Music Man.