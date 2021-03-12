Eventide packs decades of digital pedigree into the MicroPitch Delay

Eventide’s latest takes the iconic tones of the H3000, H910, and H949 processors and streamlines them for the pedalboard.

Eventide has just released its MicroPitch Delay pedal. A feature-packed revisit of the dot9 pedal range, the pedal makes use of the company’s famous algorithm featured on the H3000, H910, and H949 processors. This is a stompbox that offers the user an arsenal of possibilities, featuring delay, pitch shifting, and modulation effects.

The unit itself features two footswitches: Active for loading presets and one labelled Tap that can be assigned for navigation functions, and tapping tempo. The real tonal-shaping heart of this pedal resides in its six dual function controls: Mix (Tone), Pitch A (Delay A), and Pitch B (Delay B), Depth (Mod), Rate/Sens (Feedback), and Pitch Mix (Out Lvl).

The Pitch A and B knobs is a duel pitch-bending system, capable of fine-tuning the duel delay effect with pitch shifting, delay, and modulation. A series of extremely short delays, for example, will make one guitar sounding like many. The Mix knob facilitates just that, adjusting the bias between A and B.

All of this power to completely customise tone goes hand-in-hand with the MicroPitch’s presets. Up to 127 presets can be stored on the actual pedal, and if needed, more can be loaded via the Eventide device manager or MIDI. Better yet, five presets can be accessed at the click of a footswitch, allowing players to change preset in a live situation. The pedal also offers various bypass options including buffered, relay, DSP+FX, and kill dry.

For more details, head over to the Eventide website.