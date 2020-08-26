Everything you need to know about gamescom 2020

gamescom 2020 is kicking off Friday August 28th, with Geoff Keighley hosting the Opening Night. Here’s a quick look at the planned schedule.

The annual Germany-based games convention, gamescom, is around the corner once more – and this time there’s no need to fly to Cologne to watch it.

gamescom is one of the largest games conventions in the world, and this year will be streaming live to Australian fans starting at 3:30am AEST on Friday, August 28th. Get ready for game announcements, trailer reveals and gameplay demos, developer interviews, updates, events, special promotions, and a cosplay contest.

This year’s gamescon is being hosted by Geoff Keighley, who will kick off the global stream with the Opening Night Live on Friday. He’ll be joined by a number of IGN hosts due to their partnership with the event.

The hosts include Sydnee Goodman, Daemon Hatfield, Max Scoville, Brian Altano, Tom Marks, Akeem Lawanson, Michael Swaim, and cosplay presenter is Miranda Sanchez. There will also be German speaking hosts in WEBEDIA, Michael Obermeier, Lara Trautmann (Lara Loft), Christian Fritz Schneider, Ann-Kathrin Kuhls, Leonie Baeßler, and Sebastian Ossowski.

Register for gamescon now to watch the show here. Now, let’s get into the schedule – please note all times are in AEST.

Friday 28th August

Within Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live at 3:30am, starting at 6am there will be two unannounced game trailers revealed; Project Cars 3, Observer: System Redux, as well as another trailer for an unannounced game alongside some gameplay reveals for both the unannounced game and Retro Machina.

At 6:30am there will be new gameplay revealed for Godfall, plus three trailers for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, an unannounced game, and Solasta: Crown of the Magister. There will also be a trailer and new gameplay reveal for EVERSPACE 2.

Come 7:00am and there will be a live Next-Gen Console watch, as well as a gameplay reveal for Pumpkin Jack, and trailer reveals for Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Dual Universe, Blood Bowl 3, and Jump Force Deluxe Edition.

7:30am will bring the 2020 Lineup Trailer for Humble Games, as well as a new gameplay reveal for Dual Universe, and trailers for Monster Truck Championship, Speed Limit, X4: Foundations, and Giants Uprising.

The last events for the day from 8:ooam are new gameplay reveals for Tinkertown, Giants Uprising, and X1: Foundations. After that comes more live events and interests as the hosts report more on the news and games.

Folks, you are just 2 days away from awesome new announcements! 🤩#OpeningNightLive is packed with world premiers, teasers, trailers and news! Our host of the night @geoffkeighley is ready to take you on a gaming trip, you won’t forget! 🔥🔥🔥#gamescom2020 pic.twitter.com/T4JNVpnCgV — 🔜#gamescom2020 (@gamescom) August 25, 2020

Saturday 29th August

Saturday kicks off with a Goldilock One trailer reveal at 12:30am, and then showcases a gameplay reveal and developer’s interview for Dark Pictures Little Hope.

At 1:00am the live ‘Game Scoop!’ begins, which goes to 2:00am. From 2:00am the Genshin Impact trailer will be revealed, followed by a Scarlet Nexus gameplay preview, and the EuroPlay Games Lineup Sizzle. Then comes a new gameplay reveal for Ponpu, an unannounced game trailer reveal, followed by Conarium, Naser: Son of Man, and an unannounced DLC trailers. After these comes a gameplay reveal for Humankind.

At 3:30am, there’s a gameplay reveal for Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, and new game footage for The Waylanders. Then comes the anticipated Sea of Thieves developer gameplay update, and a new gameplay reveal for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Unexplored 2 has a new gameplay reveal, and then comes the Crash Bandicoot developer interview.

With 4:00am comes trailers for Street Power Soccer, Drake Hollow, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Dirt5, and a gameplay reveal for Drone Swarm. After the trailers there are gameplay reveals scheduled for Ikenfell, WRC 9, The Medium, Alaloth, ANNO: Mutationem, and Project Haven at 4:30am.

There’s a developer interview for The Medium that begins at 5:00am, which then moves on to ‘Up at Noon’, hosted by Max Scoville and Brian Altano – featuring Troy Baker. After ‘Up at Noon’ is a developer interview for the Tony Hawk Pro Skater remaster.

There are trailer reveals for Per Aspera, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, and Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit, starting at 6:00am. Then comes gameplay reveals for In Sound Mind, Weaving Tides, Spacebase Startopia, and KeyWe.

6:30am brings the Gatewalkers gameplay reveal, and the 2021 Lineup Trailer for Humble Games. After that comes a gameplay reveal for The Wild at Heart, and trailers for Project Wingman and two unannounced games, before the Prodeus gameplay display.

Saturday finishes up with the gamescom Daily Show beginning at 7:00am, followed by the Just Die Already trailer.

2020: The year real life got cancelled. ⛔🤷‍♂️ Take part in our #gamescom meme competition, use the hashtag #gcmemecomp and win rad prizes. Keep the memes coming! 🙌 More info ➡️ https://t.co/9Oon5hN7NM pic.twitter.com/JyDfGhUGmj — 🔜#gamescom2020 (@gamescom) August 25, 2020

Sunday 30th August

Sunday kicks off at 12:30am with gameplay reveals for Gestalt: Steam & Cinder, Hello Neighbour 2, and Haven. At 1:00am there’s a trailer and gameplay reveal for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and trailers for Medieval Dynasty, Scourgebringer, Blazing Sails, and Potion Party, with a gameplay reveal of Dark Fracture.

At 1:30am there are trailer reveals for Remothered: Broken Porcelain, Iron Harvest, Minute of Islands, and Core. Demon Turf and Kings Bounty II continue with gameplay reveals.

As 2:00am comes, so will gameplay reveals for Tondee and Topdee, Blankos Block Party, Gonner2, Proto Corgi, and Cyber Hook.

The much anticipated Nintendo Switch gameplay reveal for Grindstone begins at 2:30am, followed by a gameplay reveal for Chained Echoes, a lineup trailer for Indie Arena Booth, and a new gameplay reveal for Minecraft Dungeons.

3:00am brings the ‘Awesome Indies Show’, an unannounced trailer, and a gameplay reveal for The Last Spell. There will also be a gameplay reveal for Skul: The Hero Slayer (version 1.0), and a trailer for Spinch.

At 3:30 there are gameplay reveals for Adventures of Chris and Out of Place, as well as a trailer reveal for Blade Assault, Exo One, Space Crew, and Tamarin. After that will be gameplay reveal for an unannounced game, and Ending.

4:00am Sunday starts with Riftbreaker’s trailer and new gameplay, and the trailers for Gamedec, an unnanounced game, GRIME, and GhostRunner has both a trailer and a gameplay reveal.

4:30am has Wonder Boy – Asha in Monster World with it’s trailer and gameplay reveal, with the trailers for Necronator: Dead Wrong, Kosmokrats, and Aeon Drive following. Then there’s the gameplay reveal for A Juggler’s Tale, and a Lineup Trailer for Xbox. Then there are the trailers for Skeleton Crew and Astronauts. Away: The Survival Series has a gameplay reveal.

At 5:00am there’s a gameplay preview of Mafia: Definitive Edition, and some gameplay reveals for Ary and the Secret of Seasons, and F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch. Then at 5:30 there are gameplay reviews for GigaBash, The Signifier, and Roboquest, a developer interview with Wargaming, and a trailer reveal for Vigor.

Sunday 6:00am will show the trailers for Rune II, As Far As The Eye, and Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator. After that will be the gameplay reveals of Death of Rose, DARQ, and Hotshot Racing.

At 6:30am there will be gameplay reveals for Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck, and Speed Limit. After that will be developer commentary on Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods.

Sunday will be finishing off with the gamescom Daily Show, the Warriors: Rise to Glory trailer reveal and gameplay reveals of Hypercharge: Unboxed and DustoffZ.

Monday 31st August

Day 4 of gamescom will kick off at 12:30am with three new gameplay reveals for Unto the End, 8-Bit Adventures 2, and Konrad’s Kittens.

Then from 1:00am to 6:00am the stream will show The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon gameplay reveal, before the gamescom ‘Best of Show’ Cosplay Contest and to end it all off will be the gamescom ‘Best of Awards Show’.

Learn more about gamescom 2020 and check out the full schedule here.