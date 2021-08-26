Gamescom 2021: 10 trailers that will leave you straight-up hyped

Gamescom 2021 has come and gone in a blitz of exciting trailers, new announcements, and gameplay showcases. There were also, however, a few disappointing no-shows and delays (sorry Elden Ring fans). So to keep everyone’s morale high, here are the 10 best trailers from Gamescom 2021.

Gamescom 2021 has given the video game industry a shot of adrenaline at just the right time. Things were starting to slow down, with many of the most anticipated titles already tied to release dates in 2022. So this showcase is the perfect opportunity to re-centre on the things that truly matter.

With Halloween approaching fast, there were some solid trailers and announcements that relate that the spooky season. Although truth be told, the Geoff Keighley-hosted event has a shown off a little something for everyone. So without further pause, here are out favourite 10 trailers from Gamescom 2021.

Saint’s Row

The reveal that a no-holds-barred Saint’s Row reboot is coming in 2022 is some of the biggest news to come out of the games event so far. Reportedly, it will feature no characters from the original series (a controversial decision that will likely lead to some fan backlash).

Halo Infinite

While Halo fans are more than a little sceptical of Halo Infinite – largely owing to some lacklustre early trailers – the game has really started to gather momentum. First impressions are pretty positive, and this trailer shows that the sci-fi epic may well manage to recapture our imaginations when it releases on… wait for it: December 8 2021.

The Outlast Trials

The iconic horror franchise is finally bringing it’s blend of adrenaline-fuelled retreat into the domain of multiplayer. While it might dilute some of the terror, I have to admit that the horror genre pairs very nicely with a little company.

The Outlast Trials are one of the many titles announced at Gamescom 2021 that feeds into the Halloween energy, although it won’t be released until 2022.

Valheim: Hearth & Home

Judging by the title it appears that Valheim is looking to expand their Viking simulator into the most bloodthirsty territory imaginable: homemaking. Be warned though, this attractive animated trailer will leave you with a serious thirst for some old-fashioned stout. Not a bad companion for your Gamescom 2021 viewing party. Skol!

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The latest instalment in Supermassive Games’ choose-your-own-adventure horror franchise is set to arrive October 22 this year, about a week before Halloween (giving you enough time to get it updated and installed before launching into it on the most appropriate of dates).

It looks like a marines versus demons scenario, which is new territory for the series.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel fans should rejoice that the newest game in their video game extended universe is being made by Fireaxis, the acclaimed studio behind the XCOM series. Expect some tactical combat to go along with some of Marvel’s darker heroes such as Blade, Wolverine, and Ghostrider. Definitely one of highlights of Gamescom 2021.

Cult of the Lamb

If you like your cartoons to be on the darker side, then Cult of the Lamb should stoke your flames. Taking its cues from games like The Binding of Issac, this worryingly adorable tale of a lamb that refuses to be sacrificed kicks off in 2022.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Feel like you have it in you to create the ultimate dinosaur theme park? Or perhaps you’d prefer to unleash your inner sociopath, crafting a dinosaur feeding park with ignorant tourists on the menu. Either way, the new Jurassic World Evolution 2 Gamescon 2021 trailer will speak to you.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard continued its assault of the video game industry with a solid appearance at Gamecom 2021. The new trailer focuses on the game’s campaign mode, centring on a brave Soviet soldier named Polina. The graphics are seriously spectacular in this one.

Horizon Forbidden West

So this is some of the more bittersweet news of Gamescom 2021. While Horizon Forbidden West has officially been delayed until 2022, the original game in the series has been given a gorgeous 60FPS upgrade.

It’s the perfect opportunity for gamers to revisit a world of mesmerising vistas and mechanical creatures, and reacquaint themselves with why they fell in love with the series in the first place.