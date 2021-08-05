10 books to guarantee you win Father’s Day 2021

With Father’s Day fast approaching, it’s time to get our lit-lovin’ dads something fresh to devour. Let’s take a look at some killer books for the big day.

Our dads love nothing better than to curl up with a great read and get a bit of that blissful peace amidst the chaos. If your dad is anything like mine, there’s deep satisfaction to be found in true crime, history, or just a ripping yarn. Gifting a book on Father’s Day is a no-brainer.

But with so many great stories to choose from, where do you begin? Lucky for you, we’ve assembled an all-star cast of titles that’ll tickle just about any fancy. With this selection from sport to self-help, war stories to courtroom dramas, you’ll be winning Father’s Day this year.

Matt Nable – Still

For something close, why not give Still — by Aussie novelist and actor Matt Nable — a try? Set in the tropical climes of Darwin, this love letter to the Top End will blow away those winter blues.

Michael Warner – The Boys’ Club

If your dad’s an AFL fan, he needs to read The Boys’ Club. The result of supreme investigative journalism from Michael Warner, it’s a hard-hitting exposé of unseen power structures at the top of Australia’s most popular game.

Stephen King – Billy Summers

It doesn’t get any more ‘Father’s Day’ than Stephen King. The all-time master of the horror and thriller genres is back with a mouthwatering premise: a contract killer returns for one last payday before retirement. But things — as they inevitably do in Stephen King books — go wrong.

Michael Mohammed Ahmad – The Other Half of You

From a Miles Franklin-shortlisted novelist comes a tender portrayal of a father and son relationship. The Other Half of You is a layered tale, addressing the complexities of multigenerational history, with all its pressure and expectations.

Henry Pinto and Cade Franklin – Brick Dad

Does your dad fancy himself as a comedian? Truth be told, they all do: it comes with the territory. If he also loves LEGO then you can’t really go past Brick Dad. With LEGO-themed dad jokes aplenty, what’s not to love?

Peter FitzSimons – Breaker Morant

Adding new context to a war story that has gone down in folklore, Breaker Morant is yet another example of Peter FitzSimons’ superior analytical and narrative skill. A sure-fire winner for the dad who loves diving into history.

Mark Brandi – The Others

Mark Brandi details the paternal instinct taken to the extreme in The Others. Bonded by trauma and an unseen danger, this unsettling father and son story is an unforgettable one for dads who love fine literature.

Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus – Love People, Use Things

This one is for all the kids who need to tell their dads that maybe it’s wrong to accumulate so many things in the back shed. This no-nonsense guide to minimalism is just the self-help book the doctor ordered.

Steve Cavanagh – The Devil’s Advocate

In the finest traditions of courthouse masters like John Grisham comes a thrilling page-turner from Steve Cavanagh. Twists and turns will be coming at your dad at a cracking pace in this book that will satisfy the most discerning of crime junkies.

Seth Rogen – Yearbook

Seth Rogen is one of the most prominent comedy actors in the last decade or two, so if you wanna tickle dad’s funny bone, this is the book to get. It contains a diverse collection of autobiographical essays that promises laughter and poignancy in equal measure.