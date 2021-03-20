Save the date: Festival of the Sun is back with a vengeance in 2021!

Mark our words, 2021 will be the year many of us catch up on some much-needed partying. One unmissable calendar event will be Festival of the Sun.

After the shared road bump that was the last year, we couldn’t be more excited for Australia’s wealth of top-tier music festivals to return. One of our old favourites, Festival of the Sun, have just announced they’ll be powering ahead in December at their iconic Port Macquarie location.

2021 will be Festival of the Sun’s 17th year, and their reputation certainly precedes them. In 2019 Happy Mag had the pleasure of checking in, and it was one of the highlights of the festival calendar.

Held at the event’s usual haunt, Macquarie Breakwall Tourist Park, Festival of the Sun 2021 will take place between Thursday December 9th and Saturday December 11th. A lineup the organisers are calling their “strongest lineup yet” will be revealed on Tuesday April 13th at midday, with tickets going on sale two days later on Thursday April 15th.

The event’s last lineup included the likes of Amyl & the Sniffers, Briggs, Lime Cordiale, Methyl Ethel, Julia Jacklin, Baker Boy, and so many others, so you can expect nothing but Australia’s finest at the forthcoming party.

For those unfamiliar to Festival of the Sun, it’s easily one of Australia’s finer boutique festivals. The location hits the perfect middle ground between big and small – it’s cozy enough to feel like a gathering while big enough to feel like a proper festival. Camping is right next to the big stages, so you’ll never have to walk far to get in and out of the action.

It’s also one of the country’s only BYO festivals, meaning having a drink won’t put a massive dent in your bank account. Combine that with a lineup that never misses, and you’ve got a party that’s up there with the best of them.

Stay tuned for more news and an official lineup from Festival of the Sun soon.

Festival of the Sun 2021

Thursday 9 December – Saturday 11 December

Macquarie Breakwall Tourist Park, Port Macquarie

Tuesday 13 April – Lineup announced

Thursday 15 April – Tickets on sale

Find out more on Festival of the Sun’s official website.