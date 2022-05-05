Korean scientists invented first air filter to kill COVID viruses

South Korean scientists have created the world’s first high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that can kill 99.9% of flu and COVID viruses.

On Tuesday the Korea Institute of Energy Research announced that they have manufactured the world’s first photothermal-effect-based HEPA filter that kills COVID-19.

Amazingly enough, the new filters can easily be installed into existing air purifying systems.

The filter works by detecting viral and bacterial cells and then heating them up to 60 degrees celsius or higher within 10 to 15 seconds.

The lead author of the research, You Seung-hwan said: “By applying the photothermal HEPA filter technology, up to 99.9 per cent of viruses collected in the filter can be removed, so any secondary contamination can be prevented because bacteria and viruses cannot proliferate in the filter.”

It sounds like we all desperately need to get our hands on these bad boys.

An air filter developer Cleantech has secured the license for the new technology and is already building facilities to produce the new filters.

Cleantech is hoping to put the new technology on the market by the end of the year.