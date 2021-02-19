“Life became a living nightmare”: FKA twigs speaks out against Shia LaBeouf in a new interview

“He’d wake me up and tell me I was disgusting.” FKA twigs has revealed details on her abusive relationship with Shia LaBeouf in a new CBS interview.

CW: Physical and sexual abuse

Late last year, singer FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against her former partner Shia LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress. In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Twigs (real name Tahliah Barnett) has spoken out for the first time on television, giving details about the abusive relationship.

Twigs addressed the lawsuit on accounts of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, stating that LaBeouf used the relationship to maintain control of the singer, in which he denies all claims. “I really doubted myself,” the singer said in the tell-all interview, claiming LaBeouf manipulated the singer to build-up the abuse and make her less aware of the behaviour until the relationship became “a living nightmare.”

The couple dated for a year, starting their relationship shortly after meeting on the set of LaBeouf’s movie Honey Boy. They split up on Valentine’s Day 2019 when, in an interview with ELLE, Twigs accounts disturbing details of waking up to LaBeouf violently squeezing her.

“There wasn’t one set moment, but it was very subtle,” the singer told Gayle King on CBS. “That’s the thing about domestic abuse… it’s a real gradual step-by-step process to get someone to a place where they lose themselves so much.”

Gayle King asks FKA Twigs why didn’t she leave her relationship with Shia LaBeouf “I’m not going to answer that question anymore because the question should really be to the abuser, why are you holding someone hostage?” pic.twitter.com/6gzXGKOiVJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 18, 2021

In December 2020, singer Sia backed FKA twigs, who called LaBoeuf a “pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship.” She, however, has just opened up about her relationship with the actor, who she described as a “sick puppy.” “Both of us thought we were singly dating him. But that wasn’t the case. And he was still married.”

LaBeouf has come out with an official statement addressing each allegation made by FKA twigs, denying any abuse.