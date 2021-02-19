IK Multimedia has revealed the iRig Pre 2 portable preamp

The iRig Pre 2 is the perfect portable preamp for audio and visual creators who need reliable, high-quality sound on the go.

IK Multimedia‘s latest release, the iRig Pre 2, is the pocket-sized microphone preamp for cameras and mobile devices, allowing creators, musicians, and journalists to record using XLR microphones with their mobile phone, camera, or tablet.

The iRig Pre 2 is the new and improved sequel to its best-selling predecessor, maintaining the professional-quality sound users have come to know and love, while including several new features and improvements.

Be aware that the iRig Pre 2 makes use of a 3.5 mm jack, an input not included on many modern smartphones. Users will need to invest in an adapter before using it with the last few generations of iPhone and iPad.

With power supplied via a pair of AA batteries, users can expect a solid 7 hours of recording out of the iRig Pre 2 with phantom power switched on and 20 hours when used without. Its 48 dB of gain makes it suitable for most condenser microphones, with enough headroom for most dynamics.

IK Multimedia has created two free apps for use with this miniscule preamp. iRig Recorder FREE allows for easy audio recording and editing on a mobile device, while Vocalive FREE is a vocal processor, with both multitrack recording and live performance in mind.

The iRig Pre 2 will be available in March 2021 and can be pre-ordered from IK Multimedia.