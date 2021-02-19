Producer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Butter Bath is one of the most consistent and sensational Sydney acts of recent. His debut EP, Spectator, is dripping in gorgeous production, sticky hooks, warm electrics, and perusal lyricism.

All six tracks address unique themes from alcohol, to disability, to getting older, each with a thoughtful, mature perspective. Butter Bath might be a spectator at heart, but the limelight has a place for him too.

Listen to Spectator below: