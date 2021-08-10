The Foo Fighters took on the Westboro Baptist Church again, disco style

The Foo Fighters are using their unexplained Bee Gees obsession to stand up to the Westboro Baptist Church, and it’s honestly a blessing.

In July, the Foo Fighters pulled an unexpected move and released a limited-edition Bee Gees cover album, under their alter-ego band name the Dee Gees.

The album, Hail Satin, features covers of hits including You Should be Dancing, Night Fever and More Than a Woman.

Last week, the band visited Kansas City, Missouri, for a show.

On their trip, they bumped into protestors from the infamous hate group of the Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church (WBC).

In a video shared to YouTube, the Foo Fighters are shown blasting music from their ute and preaching that they should “just love everybody“.

“You know what? I love you,” Grohl said. “I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do?”

Planned or unplanned, Grohl jumped on the chance to perform one of his fave Bee Gees hits:

“You know what you should be doing? You should be dancing.”

Member of the homophobic, ultra-conservative, Westboro Baptist Church in KS were holding a protest of the upcoming Foo Fighters concert (devil’s music), so Dave Grohl decided to roll out an epic troll by singing, “You Should be Dancin” to them the bed of a truck. pic.twitter.com/ioFTEGa7RR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 6, 2021

It’s not the first time the Foo Fighters have met with (WBC).

In 2011, WBC called for a picket of the band’s show, and appeared outside carrying homophobic signs.

Like last week, the Foo Fighters did a drive-by show where they performed their playful song Keep it Clean, with lines like “Think I’m in the mood for some hot-man muffins“.

Oh, and they were dressed in these iconic country outfits.

In 2015, the band blasted Rick Roll to WBC protestors and drowned out their hateful shouts.

But last week’s was arguably one of their most iconic yet, in their all-white disco outfits. And, if you watch the video, you can spot a few lone WBC protestors dancing away to the Dee Gees tunes.

Just about to roll past the hate group known as Westboro BC when the @foofighters save the day! Definitely changed the mood for the better! pic.twitter.com/ixLM3P3fKo — Lizze R (@LizzeMarie) August 6, 2021