France and Germany say they’re better off without Facebook after Zuckerberg’s threat

European leaders are calling Meta’s bluff after the social media conglomerate warned that they would shut down Facebook and Instagram across the EU.

Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire slapped back at the ridiculous and childish threat from Zuckerberg when he didn’t get what he wanted.

Meta’s indirect warning to shut down their social media operations across Europe came after European countries decided they didn’t want to sign over their data to the US servers.

Habeck told reporters during a meeting in Paris: “After I was hacked I have lived without Facebook and Twitter for four years and life has been fantastic.”

Le Maire wholeheartedly agreed: “I can confirm that life would be very good without Facebook and that we would live very well without Facebook.”

Although we’re a little concerned about any French and German businesses that rely on the social media platforms, it is pretty funny and cool to hear political figureheads publicly denounce a company that is known widely for being morally corrupt and slowly driving its users insane.