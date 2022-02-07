Zucc threatens to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Mark Zuckerberg has chucked a hissy fit, threatening to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe because he didn’t get what he wanted.

Our reliance on Meta’s social media monopoly becomes pretty clear if there’s a looming prospect of losing access to two of the world’s biggest apps.

For Facebook and Instagram users in Europe, the realm of online connectivity could be looking very different in the near future if the Meta CEO is unable to mine data from European users.

Zuckerberg’s social media conglomerate could soon be banned from transferring people’s data from Europe to the USA due to the EU’s crackdown on transatlantic data transfers.

After what was already a far-from-ideal week for Meta, the proposed ban hasn’t sat well with the tech giants, who have threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from European servers if they aren’t given special treatment by the EU.

While we love to see things go wrong for Zucc and his minions, unfortunately, these EU laws could bring down many smaller startups too.

In regard to the legislation, Meta’s VP of Global Affairs and Communications, Nick Clegg said, “In the worst case scenario, this could mean that a small tech start up in Germany would no longer be able to use a US-based cloud provider. A Spanish product development company could no longer be able to run an operation across multiple time zones.”

But of course, Meta is only pretending to care about tech startups in Germany because it’s a billion-dollar sob story, and we all know that the Facebook bigwigs will probably sue that startup in three years for also using an “F” in their name (amongst other ridiculous things).

Meta’s dismal attempt to be viewed in the same light as smaller companies crashed completely as Clegg’s statement continued, “While policymakers are working towards a sustainable, long-term solution, we urge regulators to adopt a proportionate and pragmatic approach to minimise disruption to the many thousands of businesses who, like Facebook, have been relying on these mechanisms in good faith to transfer data in a safe and secure way.”

“In good faith.” Lmao.