Happy’s Zen Horoscope (6th February – 12th February): Let’s focus

Quarter moon (also known as the half-moon) in Taurus on the 8th brings its gravitational calling towards all things requiring a little extra focus, determination and commitment to action.

Ask yourself the big question, how do you get from where you are now, to where you want to be?

Bring your centre of attention to the steps you need to take to get through any challenges, and with it the knowledge that it will require patience and time. Because most good things require at least a little time, like a good red wine, to develop fully into being the best it can be. Take a deep meditative breath in, exhale, and take that first step.

Aquarius

Sometimes things end, sometimes it’s painful, sometimes it’s not. Embrace this week as the significant time of personal growth and development that it is, and wholeheartedly embrace any change. Know that in doing so, your hope and faith will be renewed and you will be ready once again to welcome in and receive the many blessings that the Universe has to offer.

aquarius, pee on a libra for a free lottery ticket. — astrology bot (@hourIyhoroscope) January 31, 2022

Pisces

Hit the pause button for a moment Pisces, you need to benefit from a little reflection. This is the perfect window to reassess your goals. Make some time and space for yourself to evaluate what has been working and what hasn’t been working so well, and work out what may benefit from a change here or there to help things run smoothly and efficiently.

happy february loves 🤍 I hope this month brings you peace, joy & happiness — ︎ ꕥ (@pisceswrId) February 1, 2022

Aries

Not all goals are easy to achieve, sometimes you need a little extra courage and determination to get to where you want to be. Luckily you know what you want, and you know how to get it, so if you need to incorporate a little help from others to get the job done, employ and ask away. Remember to stay sweet Aries.

so rihanna is going to have an aries or a taurus baby.. winning either way 😌 — ♡ briancée ♡ (@yungchipotle) February 1, 2022

Taurus

Work with the rules and regulations this week Taurus, and you can’t go wrong. Take a calm and pragmatic approach, and if you run into any challenges, thoughtfully and methodically, break down any problem into its parts. Most of all, get it done and stick to your guns till the very end.

Taurus crew how many vacations are you planning — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) January 26, 2022

Gemini

There is a lot of curiosity and energy in the air, and there is a big part of you that is ready to follow your passions. The trick to this timeframe is follow-through, so as long as you keep this in mind, and get the wheels moving if you continue to follow your heart, you can’t go wrong.

Crush: love

Gemini: hm…heard of it — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) February 1, 2022

Cancer

Show any signs of indecision to the door, and let the old adage of ‘nothing ventured, nothing gained’, be your mantra this week. Anything that aligns with your heart is given the green light, whether it be new love, a new hobby or creative outlet, or any random act of kindness you can think of. Get enthusiastic with it, and let love lead the way.

Kicks Zodiac Aries: LA Gear

Taurus: Uggs

Gemini: Vans

Cancer: Crocs

Leo: Gucci

Virgo: Birkenstocks

Libra: Y-3

Scorpio: Doc Martens

Sagittarius: Chucks

Capricorn: Timbs

Aquarius: Moon Boots

Pisces: Keds — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) January 6, 2019

Leo

Don’t lose touch with your inner child. Sometimes life can get a little repetitive, maybe even a little same same, sometimes there feels to be more ‘grown up’ responsibilities than usual, and it can start to feel a little unfun. If that’s the case, remind yourself to be a little more playful, be curious, just like you were when you were a kid. The people in your life, not to mention yourself, will thank you for it.

Crush: can we not have a schedule it’s Saturday

Virgo: it’s my schedule & my life! — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) January 22, 2022

Virgo

Now is the time to move forward with any ideas you’ve had of late. You can feel the potential, now it’s just a matter of turning that idea into something tangible. You have the skills, you have the know-how, trust that everything that you have done to date, has brought you here to this very point and that you have never been more ready. Now run with it.

The Virgo urge to keep helping someone up even when they turn around and make the same mistake you already “unsolicitedly” coached them thru — VIRGO SUPPORT GROUP (@virgosupport) February 1, 2022

Libra

You have an open and curious mind. Let this guide you forward this week because there is a new idea emerging, maybe it came to you out of the blue, maybe it didn’t, whatever the case, it’s in your hands now, so devote a little time to exploring whether or not it has the potential to be turned into something real, and whether or not you want to be the one to do it. Chances are, you will want to.

#Libra When I like you, I study you. — LIBRA (@Libras_Society) February 1, 2022

Scorpio

You’ve had a lot of success, there’s no denying this. But don’t let that make you feel like you don’t need to keep trying. Because success can make you feel complacent if you’re not careful, and complacency is not for you. So keep pushing for the next level Scorpio, you know it’s in there just waiting to be expressed. What are you waiting for?

when a scorpio starts scorpioing, you done fucked up. — dee breezy✨ (@xxdbreezyxx) January 30, 2022

Sagittarius

Maybe you have been preferring to go it alone lately, and happily getting the job done on your terms, and in your own way. Sure, there’s that way, but if you find yourself struggling, do enlist a little help. Yes, people can be a pain, but sometimes it’s beneficial. Plus it will strengthen your communication skills, which don’t really get the chance to be tested when you fly solo. The important thing is to be open to asking for help when you need it, whether you do, or don’t… just be open to it.

A Sagittarius just told me “I dreamt of you 🥺”

Am I engaged? — Rude Astrology: The Knowledge No One Else Has. (@Rude_Astrology) January 31, 2022

Capricorn

A good week to redefine what money means to you, and what it is that you really value in life. If you find yourself drawn towards taking a pay cut, or if you are able to incorporate a day or three out of the week so that you can do something that you love a little more than a hobby, then make sure you spend this week creating the space and planning the time for the things that are important to you. Thank me later.