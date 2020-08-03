Frank Ocean’s younger brother Ryan Breaux has reportedly died in a car accident

The younger brother of beloved Blonded musician Frank Ocean (real name Christopher Edwin Breaux) has sadly passed away, according to reports.
The 18-year-old Ryan Breaux died in a car crash on Sunday morning.
Tributes have flown in for the Ryan Breaux, the younger brother of Grammy-nominated artist Frank Ocean, who sadly passed away in a car crash yesterday morning.
According to ABC News, Breaux and another occupant were both killed in the crash in Thousand Oaks, California, which was described as a “fiery” wreck. The vehicle appeared to have veered off the road and hit a tree on the centre median.
Breaux’s final Instagram post has been flooded with comments and Twitter has seen an outpouring of love for him and Ocean.
Our hearts and prayers are with Frank and his family. RIP @rryanbreaux ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1F2bQY58qI
— Blonded. (@blondedocean) August 2, 2020
Rest In Peace Ryan Breaux 💔
Our hearts go out to Frank Ocean and his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/6kyDq1Kn86
— Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) August 2, 2020
our hearts are shattered for Frank and his family. rest in peace @rryanbreaux 🖤🖤
— Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) August 2, 2020
can’t imagine what it’s like losing a little brother godspeed frank ocean
— cary fagan (@caryfagan) August 3, 2020
So sad to hear about the loss of your brother, my brothers are everything to me, I can’t imagine that pain. My condolences to Frank Ocean and his family
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 3, 2020
sending love to frank ocean & his family.
— Shirley Ju (@shirju) August 3, 2020