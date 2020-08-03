Frank Ocean’s younger brother Ryan Breaux has reportedly died in a car accident

The younger brother of beloved Blonded musician Frank Ocean (real name Christopher Edwin Breaux) has sadly passed away, according to reports.

The 18-year-old Ryan Breaux died in a car crash on Sunday morning.

According to ABC News, Breaux and another occupant were both killed in the crash in Thousand Oaks, California, which was described as a “fiery” wreck. The vehicle appeared to have veered off the road and hit a tree on the centre median.

Breaux’s final Instagram post has been flooded with comments and Twitter has seen an outpouring of love for him and Ocean.

View this post on Instagram windy city A post shared by Ryan Breaux (@rryanbreaux) on Jul 24, 2020 at 6:01pm PDT

Our hearts and prayers are with Frank and his family. RIP @rryanbreaux ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1F2bQY58qI — Blonded. (@blondedocean) August 2, 2020

Rest In Peace Ryan Breaux 💔 Our hearts go out to Frank Ocean and his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/6kyDq1Kn86 — Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) August 2, 2020

our hearts are shattered for Frank and his family. rest in peace @rryanbreaux 🖤🖤 — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) August 2, 2020

can’t imagine what it’s like losing a little brother godspeed frank ocean — cary fagan (@caryfagan) August 3, 2020

So sad to hear about the loss of your brother, my brothers are everything to me, I can’t imagine that pain. My condolences to Frank Ocean and his family — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 3, 2020