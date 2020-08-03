 ​ ​
Frank Ocean’s younger brother Ryan Breaux has reportedly died in a car accident

frank ocean, ryan breaux, brother

The younger brother of beloved Blonded musician Frank Ocean (real name Christopher Edwin Breaux) has sadly passed away, according to reports.

The 18-year-old Ryan Breaux died in a car crash on Sunday morning.

Tributes have flown in for the Ryan Breaux, the younger brother of Grammy-nominated artist Frank Ocean, who sadly passed away in a car crash yesterday morning.

According to ABC News, Breaux and another occupant were both killed in the crash in Thousand Oaks, California, which was described as a “fiery” wreck. The vehicle appeared to have veered off the road and hit a tree on the centre median.

Breaux’s final Instagram post has been flooded with comments and Twitter has seen an outpouring of love for him and Ocean.

 

August 3, 2020

