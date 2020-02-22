‘Friends’ is coming back to TV after nearly 16 years

It’s been nearly 16 years since we last said goodbye to our six famous friends. Addicted to coffee, woven continuously in each other’s lives, and in my opinion, definitely on a break.

Now in 2020, Ross, Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey are coming back for a one-off exclusive reunion special on the new streaming service HBO Max.

Its been a long time coming, but after we watched the six iconic characters leave Monica and Chandler’s apartment one last time, they are now coming back.

All six of the stars, who during their time in the original 10-season series insisted they all be paid equally for each episode, are reported to receive a very nice $2.5 million handout each for the special. Friends was recently pulled from the American Netflix at the end of 2019 after HBO’s announcement of their own streaming service where they would host the acclaimed, and arguably most recognised sitcom, in living memory.

Australian’s need not worry as Stan, our own and increasingly competitive streaming service, still hosts the iconic series. Friends creators Marta Kauffman, Kevin Bright and David Crane have returned to produce the unscripted special which currently has no release date.

For anyone who is either from outer space or simply a heathen, Friends follows six friends navigating their mid 20s to mid 30s in New York City in the late ’90s and early 2000s. They love, they fight, have babies, adopt babies, drink coffee, get married, get divorced, cheat, make-up, act in soaps, love dinosaurs, love to clean, joke too much, can’t play the guitar, and love fashion. They are the six people who reflect the absurdities of real-life and resonate to an audience who lived in very similar ways.

Their religious following has birthed some of the most famous pop culture references in TV history, some of the most famous quotes in sitcom history, and given people a show they can watch over and over and over. Its timelessness has lived on and probably always will.