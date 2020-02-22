The Doors’ Robby Krieger announces Zappa-inspired solo album, his first in 10 years

You may know Robby Krieger from The Doors, but he is back on his solo music run and set to release an album titled The Ritual Begins at Sundown in April.

The album will be his first in 10 years, and to celebrate, the guitarist has dropped the first single from the record, The Drift.

The first solo album in 10 years from Robby Krieger will see his love of jazz music and Zappa-inspired melodies come to life.

A huge influence to the creation of the new album is rock icon Frank Zappa plus one of his collaborators Andrew Barrow, who not only produced and co-wrote the album, but also included Zappa alumni on the recordings.

“When I wrote songs for The Doors, it was always the music first. I think you have to have some musical ability to really understand jazz,” Krieger said in a statement prior to the record release.

“When I was young, I didn’t really understand it. It took me a while. I was going to the clubs with John Densmore — before The Doors — to really get an appreciation of jazz. At first, I didn’t really get it, but after a while, it sank in and I always loved it after that.”

Krieger released a number of unreleased cuts from The Doors’ record Red Shift in 2017, however this will be his first LP release since Singularity in 2010.

Listen to Krieger’s new single The Drift below, and prepare yourself for the jazz-filled record release on April 24.

The Ritual Begins at Sundown Tracklist