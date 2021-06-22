‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler reveals severe cancer diagnosis

James Michael Tyler who played Gunther in the hit show Friends has opened up about battling stage four prostate cancer.

In a Today show interview, the Friends actor revealed he was diagnosed in September 2018 after a routine physical check-up.

It has become so severe that the cancer spread to his bones and he can no longer walk. He is currently undertaking chemotherapy.

He spoke to the show, saying:

“I’ve been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. … It’s stage 4. Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me.”

While he was initially on hormone therapy which “worked amazingly” for a year” the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it’s progressed.”

Mr Tyler has opened up about his diagnosis in hope that it will lead others to potentially detect signs of cancer earlier.

He advised:

“Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA (prostate specific antigen) test… It’s easily detectable. … If it spreads beyond the prostate to the bones, which is most prevalent in my form, it can be a lot more difficult to deal with.”

His illness prevented him from joining in on the Friends reunion last month, instead of deciding to join on Zoom. He spoke of his decision saying “basically, because I didn’t wanna bring a downer on it, you know?”

